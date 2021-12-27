COVID-19 in Ukraine: Daily cases below 2,000 as of Dec 27

Over the past day, Ukraine’s health officials confirmed 1,864 new COVID-19 cases across the country.

"On December 26, 2021, Ukraine recorded 1,864 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 138 children and 12 medics)," the statement said.

Also in the past day, 1,053 persons were hospitalized, while 133 lethal cases and 4,527 recoveries were recorded.

Throughout the whole pandemic period, 3,646,988 people contracted the virus in Ukraine, of whom 3,432,739 recovered and 94,971 died. A total of 16,678,842 PCR tests were run.

