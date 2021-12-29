Ukraine reports 5,454 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 5,454 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,454 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 353 cases in children and 98 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on December 28, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 307 COVID-related deaths, 1,153 hospitalizations, and 12,352 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,654,690 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,449,880 have recovered, and 95,412 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,724,734 PCR tests have been performed.

Read more: Ukraine reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,248 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 27.