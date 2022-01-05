Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine Jan 4

For the past 24 hours, no new ceasefire violations were recorded in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the past day, January 4, and as of 7:00 today, we recorded no ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces," said the update.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation, remaining ready to deter and repel Russia’s armed aggression.

