Ukraine reports 7,117 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,117 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 7,117 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 409 cases in children and 160 cases in health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on January 11, 2022," the report reads.

According to the report, 193 COVID-related deaths, 1,898 hospitalizations, and 8,077 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,716,988 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,530,624 have recovered, and 97,737 have died since the pandemic began. Some 17,034,809 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 5,429 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 10.