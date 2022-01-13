ENG
Ministry of Health (393) statistics (538) covid-19 (1452) Covid-2019 (1381)

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm over 10,000 new cases

A total of 10,046 daily coronavirus cases were reported across Ukraine on Wednesday, January 12.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On January 12, we recorded 10,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine (including 590 children and 255 medics)," the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 191 patients died and 7,202 recovered.

Also, 1,676 patients were admitted to hospitals.

Read more: Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 3,727,034 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, while 3,537,826 patients recovered. At the same time, 97,928 fatalities were recorded.

