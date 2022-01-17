Ukraine reports 5,072 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 5,072 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 5,072 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on January 16, 2022 (including 407 cases in children and 72 cases in health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 78 COVID-related deaths, 1,213 hospitalizations, and 2,520 recoveries were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,759,530 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,556,162 have recovered, and 98,361 have died since the pandemic began. Some 17,182,817 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 6,379 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on January 15.