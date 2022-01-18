European Parliament President Metsola promised support for Ukraine

The newly elected President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has stated the need to step up diplomatic efforts to resolve global conflicts, including over Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In her speech before the vote, Metsola mentioned "Ukraine under threat," but did not mention Russia.

"I mentioned Ukraine and Belarus in the context in which we live, which concerns security, risks and threats at our external borders. This parliament is very clear in its position - dictators will not divide us. And such messages will continue to be sent." she said later at a post-election press conference.

Metsola also noted that "the situation in Belarus remains a matter of concern and we will continue to use all available tools to send the strongest political message and support people who live under dictatorial regimes and whose rights are being violated."

At 43, Metsola is the youngest president in the history of the European Parliament and the first woman in 20 years. She belongs to the faction of the European People's Party (EPP), while Sassoli was a member of the political group of the center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D).