COVID-19 In Ukraine: Medics report 20,156 new daily cases

Over the last day, January 20, a total of 20,156 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of January 20, a total of 20,156 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine (including 2,464 children and 429 medics)," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,226 patients were hospitalized last day. Also, 150 COVID-related fatalities were reported, as well as 4,486 recoveries.

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 3,819,538 people have contracted the coronavirus, while 3,576,268 recovered.

Ukraine so far has seen 98,993 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 17,389,831 PCR tests have been performed.