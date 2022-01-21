Zelenskyi says Russia may try to occupy Kharkiv

Russia may try to seize some Ukrainian territories under the pretext of "protecting" the Russian-speaking population, in particular Kharkiv, which "will be the beginning of a large-scale war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

Censor.NET reports citing The Washington Post.

"If Russia decides to intensify the escalation, of course, they are going to do this in the territories historically inhabited by people who had family ties with Russia. Kharkiv, which is under Ukraine government control, could be occupied. Russia needs a pretext. They will say that they are protecting the Russian-speaking population," he said.

According to Zelenskyi, after the occupation and annexation of Crimea, "we understand that this is possible and may happen."

Read more: We need to find compromise - Zelenskyi

"But I don't know what they are going to do because these are big cities. Kharkiv has over one million citizens. It's not going to be just an occupation; it's going to be the beginning of a large-scale war," he said.