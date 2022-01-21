We need to find compromise - Zelenskyi

Russian-occupied territories will return to Ukraine in the future.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin is not young, and I think he should think about what he will leave behind. If he takes the territory of Ukraine, it will be a temporary victory of one nation over another. I have many Russian friends and acquaintances who regret it. what happened," Zelenskyi said.

"Our territories will return to us. In 2014, we were friends; now we are at war with each other. I think Putin has a great chance to agree to a peaceful solution, sit down and find a compromise," he added.

