ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10264 visitors online
News War
30 147 169

U.S. senators introduce bill to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression

U.S. senators introduce bill to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, which should simplify the provision of military assistance to Ukraine amid fears of a new Russian invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The U.S. must take decisive and urgent action to support our Ukrainian partners and deter a Russian incursion. This legislation shows there is bipartisan unity in Congress to provide President [Joe] Biden with the tools needed to swiftly deliver critical defense capabilities to Ukraine and stand firm against the Kremlin," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees.

According to the report, the initiative was put forward following a recent visit by a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators to Ukraine, led by Shaheen and Rob Portman.

Read more: We need to find compromise - Zelenskyi

The bill ensures bureaucratic hurdles will not "hinder the administration from acting quickly to provide Ukraine with the tools needed to protect civilians should Putin decide to invade."

bill (286) aid (2505) USA (5985) U.S. Senate (145)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 