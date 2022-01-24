Occupiers firing mortars and artillery, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 10 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, January 23, 10 ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded, including eight with the use of the weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements," the JFO Headquarters press center informs.

Towards Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), the enemy launched four attacks, using 120 and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems.

Near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries fired 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns twice.

Towards Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the occupiers opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and small arms.

Outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), Russian-occupation troops fired 122mm artillery.

On the outskirts of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Ukrainian troops came under anti-tank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling. He was taken to a hospital, his health status is satisfactory.

As noted, the Ukrainian defenders returned fire, not resorting to weapons banned under the Mink agreements, and made the enemy cease fire.

As of 07:00, January 24, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded