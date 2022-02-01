ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7760 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
16 998 133

Sixth consignment of US aid cargo arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov. PHOTO

The next, sixth batch of military aid from the United States has arrived in Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Not a day has passed, and we are unloading the sixth bird from our friends from the USA! 84 tons of ammunition have arrived in Kyiv! In total, we have received about 500 tons of defense ammunition from the USA so far! And this is not the end," he said.

Sixth consignment of US aid cargo arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov 01
Sixth consignment of US aid cargo arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov 02

"We have a strong preference for dialogue and diplomacy, but we will continue to provide Ukraine with the defense assistance it needs to protect itself from the many Russian forces gathered on its borders. We are with Ukraine," the US Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

Read more: Donbas update: Invaders breach truce twice over past day, Jan 31

ammunition (626) weapons (2883) aid (2401) USA (5678) Reznikov (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 