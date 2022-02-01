Sixth consignment of US aid cargo arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov. PHOTO

The next, sixth batch of military aid from the United States has arrived in Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"Not a day has passed, and we are unloading the sixth bird from our friends from the USA! 84 tons of ammunition have arrived in Kyiv! In total, we have received about 500 tons of defense ammunition from the USA so far! And this is not the end," he said.





"We have a strong preference for dialogue and diplomacy, but we will continue to provide Ukraine with the defense assistance it needs to protect itself from the many Russian forces gathered on its borders. We are with Ukraine," the US Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement.

