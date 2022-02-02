Donbas update: Invaders breach truce twice Feb 1

On the first day of February, the Russian occupation forces twice violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation zone in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Maryinka, the occupiers opened fire, using man-portable anti-tank grenade launchers.

Not far from the village of Pisky, Russian mercenaries fired at Ukrainian defenders, employing automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and small arms.

The latest attacks brought no casualties, the report adds.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian troops held their ground along the entire line of contact in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, January 2, no new ceasefire violations were recorded.