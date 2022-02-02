ENG
Putin has no veto on Ukraine's membership in NATO. DOCUMENT

Russia cannot have a veto on Ukraine's decision to join the NATO bloc as this is a matter exclusively for the 30 Allies and Ukraine itself.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel "First of all. Well, almost."

The response states that the United States and NATO refuse to sign a bilateral security agreement in Europe with Russia, as well as close the door for Ukraine's future accession to the Alliance.

