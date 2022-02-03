ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukraine reports 39,620 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 39,620 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 39,620 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 2 (including 4,446 cases among children and 1,035 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 210 COVID-related deaths, 4,136 hospitalizations, and 9,380 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 2.

As many as 4,169,897 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,650,954 have recovered, and 100,809 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,308,056 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 35,014 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on February 2.

