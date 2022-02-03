Threats Of Inevitable Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Not Observed Today - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that, despite the start of Russian-Belarusian exercises, there is no threat of an inevitable Russian invasion of Ukraine today.

"Of course, we are also following the future exercises of the Belarusian-Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Belarus. We accordingly expect that several thousand people will take part in these exercises. We are adapted to the changing situation," he said.

Besides, he turned to the Belarusians and stated that Ukraine definitely does not plan to commit any provocations against Belarus and does not expect any provocations from Belarus.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine believes that there are no grounds for enmity between the two states.

"There are threats, they have been since 2014, but there is no threat of an inevitable invasion of Ukraine right now, as of the moment," Reznikov said, commenting on a possible threat of invasion from Russia.