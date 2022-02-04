Ceasefire observed in eastern Ukraine
Over the past day, February 3, the Russian-occupation troops did not open fire on Ukrainian positions in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"Over the past day, February 3, and as of 07:00, February 4, no ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation troops were recorded," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine informs.
As reported, on February 2, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire four times, including one attack with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.
