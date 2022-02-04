Ukraine reports 43,778 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 43,778 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 43,778 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 2 (including 4,381 cases among children and 873 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 174 COVID-related deaths, 4,328 hospitalizations, and 9,497 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 3.

As many as 4,213,675 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,660,351 have recovered, and 100,983 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,404,417 PCR tests have been performed.

A total of 39,620 new coronavirus cases were detected in Ukraine on February 3.