Zelenskyi launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has launched a debut digital survey as part of digital democracy.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The state in a smartphone for everyone, the ability to influence the processes in the state for everyone, and not only through classical tools, but also using modern technologies, this is democracy in the widest possible form offline and online. Today we are taking the first step towards this," he said at the presentation of the Diia Summit new digital services in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In particular, according to the president, a questionnaire is being launched in Diia as the first tool of digital democracy, which will allow you to find out people's opinion on any issue in real time.

"And for all of us, this Is actually the start of digital democracy," he said.

Zelenskyi said the first question is: "Which of the new services in Diia is the most useful: change of place of registration, police clearance certificate, proper user or survey.

Another issue at Diia will be the choice of a name for a new service that will provide free smartphones to people over 60 years of age.

Among the options voiced by the President: "Grandmother," "e-Grandfather" and "eGrandmother" or "e-Smartphone."

Zelenskyi said the questionnaires are already available in Diia, and also announced the following polls.