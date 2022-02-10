Ukraine reports 41,694 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 41,694 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 41,694 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 9 (including 3,486 cases among children and 1,101 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 280 COVID-related deaths, 4,128 hospitalizations, and 16,628 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 9.

As many as 4,421,741 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,729,976 have recovered, and 102,167 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 18,842,668 PCR tests have been performed.

