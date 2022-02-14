Ukraine reports 16,993 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 16,993 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 16,993 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 13 (including 1,147 cases among children and 252 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 142 COVID-related deaths, 2,270 hospitalizations, and 9,338 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 13.

As many as 4,542,693 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,788,395 have recovered, and 102,950 have died since the pandemic began.

A total of 24,518 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Ukraine on February 12.