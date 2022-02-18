Ukraine reports 34,938 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 34,938 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 34,938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 17 (including 2,879 cases among children and 870 cases among health workers)," the report reads.

According to the report, 282 COVID-related deaths, 3,323 hospitalizations, and 29,254 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on February 17.

As many as 4,672,198 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,896,009 have recovered, and 104,106 have died since the pandemic began.

Read more: COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm 29,724 new cases

A total of 33,330 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Ukraine on February 16.