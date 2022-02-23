Conscription of reservists starts on Feb 23

The conscription of reservists into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine begins on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Reservists from 18 to 60 years old will be subject to the call. These will be both officers and private, sergeant officers. The call will begin from today. The maximum service life is one year," the Facebook message says.

The command said that the reservists of the operational reserve of the first stage will serve in those military units and in the specialty in which they served before and signed a contract to serve in the operational reserve.

"According to the law of Ukraine, the drafted reservists will retain their jobs and average monthly wages," the message says.

According to the order of the President of Ukraine, the reservists of the operational reserve of the first stage must independently report to their military units or territorial centers of recruitment and social support, by phone call or by receiving a summons.

If a reservist, for one reason or another, provided by law, cannot be called up, he must personally provide supporting documents. Failure to appear or ignoring the call is subject to administrative or criminal liability.

The reservists of the first stage of the operational reserve are servicemen who are dismissed from fixed-term military service, military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period, who, according to their professional and psychological characteristics and health status, are suitable for service in the military reserve and meet the established requirements for service in the military reserve, and received a certain military registration specialty.

As reported, on February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on calling up reservists during a special period. According to the president, a training camp for reservists of the territorial defense system will also be held in the near future.