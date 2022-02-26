Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian missile flying to dam of Kyiv reservoir

The state enterprise Ukrvodshlyakh reported an attempt to shell the dam of the Kyiv Reservoir.

According to Censor.NET, it was reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"At 3:50 this morning, Ukrainian air defences shot down a Russian missile flying towards the dam of the Kyiv Reservoir, located north of Kyiv. If the dam is destroyed, floods will cause catastrophic damage downstream, flooding residential areas and villages, endangering thousands of people ", - it is said in the message of Ukrvodshlyakh.

According to the State Enterprise, if the Kyiv dam breaks, the Kaniv, Kremenchuk and other cascade dams will be destroyed, which, in turn, may even lead to an accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

In addition, the breakthrough of the Kyiv Dam will lead to the destruction of Obolon, Podil and the entire left bank of Kyiv. The floods will destroy bridges and communications, leaving areas without electricity, water and transport.