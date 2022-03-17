130 people rescued from drama theater in Mariupol

130 people were rescued from the rubble of the drama theater in Mariupol, work is underway.

As Censor.NET reports, People's Deputy Olha Stefanyshyna wrote about this on Facebook.

"The good news we so desperately need. The bomb shelter near the Mariupol Drama Theater has survived. About 130 people have already been saved. The blockages are being dismantled. This is a real miracle," Stefanyshyna wrote.

