Russian troops launched missile strikes on Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Valentнn Reznichenko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Missile strikes in Pavlograd. Pavlograd-2 railway station destroyed. The railway line and tracks were destroyed. 15 freight cars derailed. One person died. Traffic through the station was suspended indefinitely," he wrote.

