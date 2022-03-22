ENG
Russian troops launched missile strikes on Pavlograd

Russian troops launched missile strikes on Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Valentнn Reznichenko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Missile strikes in Pavlograd. Pavlograd-2 railway station destroyed. The railway line and tracks were destroyed. 15 freight cars derailed. One person died. Traffic through the station was suspended indefinitely," he wrote.

