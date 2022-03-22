45 824 106
Russian troops launched missile strikes on Pavlograd
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russian troops launched missile strikes on Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Valentнn Reznichenko reported about it in the telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.
"Missile strikes in Pavlograd. Pavlograd-2 railway station destroyed. The railway line and tracks were destroyed. 15 freight cars derailed. One person died. Traffic through the station was suspended indefinitely," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...