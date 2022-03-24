Zelensky at NATO summit: Ukraine needs unlimited military assistance. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the NATO summit, has said that Ukraine needs military assistance without limitations, just as without limits, the Russian Federation has used its entire military arsenal against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian army has been fighting for a month now in unequal conditions! And for a month now I have been repeating one thing to you. To save our people and our cities, Ukraine needs military unlimited assistance. Russia, without limitations, uses its entire arsenal against us. It is destroying all life. Everything, from residential buildings to churches to food warehouses and universities, from bridges to hospitals," Zelensky said.

According to him, over the decades, Russia has accumulated considerable military resources. "Manpower and technology. Air bombs and missiles. They invested crazy money in death while the world invested in life," he said.

"Ukraine does not have powerful anti-missile weapons. It has much smaller aviation than Russia. Therefore, their advantage in the sky is the use of weapons of mass destruction. And you see the consequences – how many people have been killed, how many peaceful cities have been destroyed," Zelensky said, adding that "Ukraine is still holding out, but the price for this is thousands of human lives, destroyed cities and tens of millions of migrants."

At the same time, the head of state thanked individual members of the North Atlantic Alliance for the assistance provided.

