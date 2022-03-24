Never tell us our army doesn't meet NATO standards – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has invited the leaders of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance "not to say that our army does not meet NATO standards."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"And the only thing I ask of you... I ask for the sake of our military... After such a month of war... The war against Russia... Never again... I ask you to never tell us that our army does not meet the standards NATO," he said on Thursday, speaking at the NATO summit.

The text of the speech was posted on Facebook by Andriy Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office.

"We have shown what our standards are capable of. And how much we can give to common security in Europe and the world. How much we can do to defend against aggression against everything that we value. What you value," the President of Ukraine said.

See more: Russian military death toll in Ukraine updated to nearly 15,800 – Ukraine Army’s General Staff

But, according to Zelensky, "NATO has yet to show what the Alliance can do. To save people. To show that this is a truly powerful defense alliance in the world. The world is waiting. Ukraine is waiting. Waiting for real action. Real security guarantees. From those whose word is worth trusting and whose deeds can keep the peace. For real. Proposals are on the table. Our needs are on the table. We need peace immediately. The answers are only yours," the President said.