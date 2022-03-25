Russia loses 16,100 personnel, 561 tanks, 115 aircraft since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the beginning of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of the morning of March 25, amounted to about 16,100 personnel, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 561 tanks, 1,625 armored combat vehicles, 291 artillery systems, 90 multiple launch rocket systems, 49 air defense systems, 115 aircraft and 125 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,089 units of vehicles, five ships, 72 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and 18 units of special equipment.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

Read more: Russian invaders shell outpatient department in Kharkiv, killing four people