Eyewitnesses: 300 people died in Mariupol Drama Theater on March 16

Eyewitnesses reported that about 300 people were killed in a bombardment by a Russian plane at the Mariupol Drama Theater.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"I don't want to believe in this horror to the last. I want to believe to the last that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say the opposite.

We will be able to rebuild our homes, but we will never get back our friends, neighbours, family and loved ones. Bright memory to all innocent victims of the mad war waged against Ukraine by the aggressor country, the terrorist country Russia," the City Council said.

