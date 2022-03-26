German media spread false information about "Azov" regiment - NSDC. PHOTO

The Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council urges the German-language media not to spread Russian propaganda and false information about the Ukrainian "Azov", which is currently defending Mariupol.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the NSDC.

The report notes: "For Germans, the topic of the Nazis and their crimes has been hypersensitive since World War II, so any mention or description of military formations with the prefix 'Nazi' evokes immediate judgment and distancing.

It was for this purpose - the association of Ukrainians fighting for their state and freedom with the Nazis - that the racist propagandists switched to the European information space and especially to Germany.

The "Azov" battalion was created in 2014 from volunteers who had fought in the Donbass. Today the "Azov" regiment is a separate unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Comparing Ukrainians to Nazis is an outdated technique of the Kremlin to manipulate historical memory and make pseudo-analogies. Please note: such reports are Russian propaganda from outside.

Read more: "We will fight to the last," the commander of "Azov" Prokopenko about defense of Mariupol