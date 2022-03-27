Russian occupiers captured house of Oleksandr Usyk in Vorzel
The Russian occupiers seized the house of the world champion according to the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO versions in the super heavyweight division of Oleksandr Usyk in Vorzel near Kyiv.
Reported by the boxer's wife - Catherine, in her Instagram, Censor.NET informs.
Her fellow villagers wrote her that Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers were parked in the yard. Catherine emotionally replied: "Let them live, we will destroy them soon. Live in my house! You have little time left! Don, don, don."
