ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11786 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
9 229 36
war (19689) negotiations (821) Turkey (422) Arakhamia (59)

Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey to start on Tuesday at 10.00 - Arahamiya

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

переговори

Ukrainian-russian talks may begin in Turkey on Tuesday, March 29, at 10 am.

This was announced by a member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arahamiya, quoted by the spokeswoman of the political force "Servant of the People" Yulia Paliychuk, informs Censor.NET

"We are still on the road. Due to logistical difficulties, we are expected to arrive quite late, probably very late. They (russian delegation) also flew half an hour ago, will also arrive around 21, so we decided that everyone arrives, and tomorrow at 10 am we will start negotiations ", Arahamiya told Interfax-Ukraine.

Read more: In Mariupol about 160 thousand civilians are blocked, - the mayor Boychenko

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 