Ukrainian-Russian talks in Turkey to start on Tuesday at 10.00 - Arahamiya

Ukrainian-russian talks may begin in Turkey on Tuesday, March 29, at 10 am.

This was announced by a member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arahamiya, quoted by the spokeswoman of the political force "Servant of the People" Yulia Paliychuk, informs Censor.NET

"We are still on the road. Due to logistical difficulties, we are expected to arrive quite late, probably very late. They (russian delegation) also flew half an hour ago, will also arrive around 21, so we decided that everyone arrives, and tomorrow at 10 am we will start negotiations ", Arahamiya told Interfax-Ukraine.

