Occupiers started to issue "pension" in rubles in Henichesk. Locals change it to hryvnias.

The aggressor's troops give pensioners 10 thousand rubles (a little more than $ 100. - Ed.). Stores do not accept Russian money.

As reported by Censor.NET, the deputy of the Kherson regional council Serhii Khlan informed about it on Facebook.

"After compiling the lists last week, the actual payments of 10,000 rubles began in Henichesk. People are standing in line and already receiving cash", he wrote.

Khlan noted that pensioners immediately change rubles into hryvnias.

Kherson edition "Bridge" writes that shops in Henichesk do not accept rubles.

"Failure to cooperate with the occupiers and take nothing from them will accelerate our victory," Khlan urged.

