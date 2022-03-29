ENG
News War
Russian troops launched several missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region - Reznichenko

Russian troops have launched several enemy missile strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced in a Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko, as reported by Censor.NET


According to him, in the Novomoskovsk area, the rocket hit the territory of a farm. Damaged equipment. One person was injured.

"A viaduct was targeted in Pavlohrad. Traffic was suspended on the road. A missile strike also hit the territory of the Nikopol district. No one was killed," he said.

