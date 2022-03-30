European Union has refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles

EU countries won't pay for gas from Russia in rubles, as the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin wants. Earlier, the G7 countries refused to pay in Russian currency.

This was stated at a briefing by the official representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Gordon".

Read more: Putin instructed to transfer payments for gas to ruble by March 31

"G7 statements contain EU statements, so it is clear that our position is the same as in the G7," Mamer said, answering a question about the EU's position on Russia's demands to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

Another European Commission spokesman, Tim McPhie, recalled that after the meeting, G7 ministers rejected a demand to pay for gas supplies in rubles. He also stressed the need to adhere to the concluded contracts, which stipulate that payment is accepted in euros or dollars.

Read more: Europe Plans End-Date to Long-Term Gas Deals Favored by Russia

"The contracts were signed with payment in euros or dollars. Therefore, the G7 partners agreed to ask companies based in their states not to respond to this request. This is a position supported by our Commissioner for Energy," said a spokesman for the European Commission.