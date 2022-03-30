Evacuation bus from Lysychansk came under fire, - Gaidai

During the evacuation of residents of Lysychansk on March 30, the bus came under fire from the Russians.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Gaidai reported about it on Telegram.

"Fortunately, no one was injured. A total of 260 people were rescued from the city during the day.

Also, 25 people were evacuated from Rubizhne, 73 from Severodonetsk, 58 from Kreminna, and 13 from Popasna", the statement reads.

It is noted that there were many more people willing to get out of Popasna. However, the bus could not return for others, because at this time the Russians struck an airstrike in the city.

Currently, 376 evacuees are on the train. Others are already at the railway stations in the Donetsk region", Gaidai said.