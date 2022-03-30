Enemy missile strikes factory in Novomoskovsk - Reznychenko
The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Valentin Reznychenko released new information about the rocket attacks of the region
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was stated in his Telegram.
He emphasized: "Enemy attacks on our region. In Dnipro a missile hit an oil depot. In Novomoskovsk - in one of the plants. There were no fatalities. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the location. We will win!".
