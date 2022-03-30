ENG
Enemy missile strikes factory in Novomoskovsk - Reznychenko

The Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Valentin Reznychenko released new information about the rocket attacks of the region

He emphasized: "Enemy attacks on our region. In Dnipro a missile hit an oil depot. In Novomoskovsk - in one of the plants. There were no fatalities. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the location. We will win!".

