A commandant's office was set up in Kyiv

A commandant's office was set up in the capital, headed by Major General Viktor Plakhtiy.

This is stated in the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration №1 of March 30, Censor.NET informs.

According to the document, the commandant's office was created for:

organization and provision of measures during the introduction of curfew and the establishment of light masking,

coordination of actions of forces and means of executive power units, military, and law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation fired military unit with rockets in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were lost, five - wounded, - Reznichenko

In addition to the commandant, it will consist of 6 people:

deputy commandant,

Legal Adviser to the Commandant,

coordinator for the movement of military vehicles,

coordinator for control over the introduction of curfew, the establishment of a special regime of light masking and checkpoints,

coordinator for law enforcement cooperation,

coordinator for quartering and interaction with local government life support services.

The commandant's office will be located on Peremohy Avenue.

Read more: Operational information as of 12:00 on March 31 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff