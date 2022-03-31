ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11119 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 226 10

A commandant's office was set up in Kyiv

комендатура

A commandant's office was set up in the capital, headed by Major General Viktor Plakhtiy.

This is stated in the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration №1 of March 30, Censor.NET informs.

According to the document, the commandant's office was created for:

  • organization and provision of measures during the introduction of curfew and the establishment of light masking,
  • coordination of actions of forces and means of executive power units, military, and law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation fired military unit with rockets in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were lost, five - wounded, - Reznichenko

In addition to the commandant, it will consist of 6 people:

  • deputy commandant,
  • Legal Adviser to the Commandant,
  • coordinator for the movement of military vehicles,
  • coordinator for control over the introduction of curfew, the establishment of a special regime of light masking and checkpoints,
  • coordinator for law enforcement cooperation,
  • coordinator for quartering and interaction with local government life support services.

The commandant's office will be located on Peremohy Avenue.

Read more: Operational information as of 12:00 on March 31 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff

Author: 

Kyyiv (2017)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 