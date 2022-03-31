A commandant's office was set up in Kyiv
A commandant's office was set up in the capital, headed by Major General Viktor Plakhtiy.
This is stated in the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration №1 of March 30, Censor.NET informs.
According to the document, the commandant's office was created for:
- organization and provision of measures during the introduction of curfew and the establishment of light masking,
- coordination of actions of forces and means of executive power units, military, and law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the commandant, it will consist of 6 people:
- deputy commandant,
- Legal Adviser to the Commandant,
- coordinator for the movement of military vehicles,
- coordinator for control over the introduction of curfew, the establishment of a special regime of light masking and checkpoints,
- coordinator for law enforcement cooperation,
- coordinator for quartering and interaction with local government life support services.
The commandant's office will be located on Peremohy Avenue.
