Putin believes that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine "are not yet ripe."

This opinion was expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi stated this at a press conference for foreign journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, he called Putin and said that in order to solve the most important problems, he needs to meet with the Ukrainian president.

"And Putin replied that the time had not come yet", Draghi said. He added that Putin believes that the talks are progressing too slowly.

According to the Italian Prime Minister, Russia and Ukraine have asked Italy to become one of the guarantors of the implementation of the provisions of the future peace treaty.

The Italian Prime Minister also said that Putin had told him that current gas contracts remained in force and that European firms would continue to pay in euros and dollars, not rubles.

"Sanctions (against Russia - ed.) work, peace can be achieved if Ukraine defends itself, but not otherwise. I reaffirmed (Putin - ed.) Italy's desire to cooperate in paving the way for peace", Draghi added.