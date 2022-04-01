Russian authorities continue to fight with Wikipedia over article about invasion of Ukraine

Russian authorities are discrediting Wikipedia to convince the public that any information about the war in Ukraine is fake.

According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports in a Telegram.

"From the first days of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Roskomnadzor has been trying to fight Wikipedia against the article "Russia's Invasion of Ukraine (2022), threatened with an administrative fine of up to 4 million rubles" for failure to remove unreliable socially significant materials and other prohibited information Russian users ", it is told in the message.

As it is known, reminded in the civil law agreement, the content of Wikipedia is created by the community of authors and confirmed by relevant references to primary sources, in particular, this is well-known undoubted information from the UN.

"The pressure on the remnants of reliable sources of information is the agony of Russian propagandists because of the fragility of the 'information bubble' in which the Russian population lives. They can't overcome the truth - they give the truth signs of a fake. Total lies are Russia's state ideology", the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes.

According to Russian law, for non-compliance with the requirement, the owner of the site faces administrative liability in the form of a fine of up to 4 million rubles.