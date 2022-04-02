ENG
In Kharkiv region, locals "treated" occupiers with cakes: 2 Russians died, 28 in intensive care - main intelligence department of Ministry of Defense

According to the available information of Ukrainian spies, the occupiers are poisoned by locals and alcohol of "unknown origin".

Main Intelligence Department of Ministry of Defense reports about it, Censor.NET informs.

According to available information, local residents of the Izium district (Kharkiv region) "treated" Russians from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation with poisoned pies. As a result, two occupiers died at once, 28 more were taken to the intensive care unit. The condition is being clarified. Another 500 servicemen of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to severe alcohol poisoning of unknown origin,", the Ukrainian intelligence said.

It is also noted that the Russian command attributes these cases to the so-called "non-combat losses".

