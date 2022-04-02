Entire Kyiv region has been liberated from Russian occupiers, - Maliar

The entire territory of the Kiev region has been liberated from Russian occupation forces.

This was reported in Facebook by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Hanna Maliar, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kyiv region have been liberated from the invader," the statement said.

