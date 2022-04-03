"Most of cattle were destroyed, others fled" - Commander of Special Intelligence Group on liberation of Dmytrivka and Kapitanivka. VIDEO

On March 31, special units of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine were tasked, together with other units of the Armed Forces, to take part in the operation to liberate the settlements of Dmytrivka and Kapitanivka, Kyiv region.

This was reported in Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET

The scouts note that the operation began at 5 p.m. According to the commander of the special unit of the Defense Intelligence unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, nicknamed "Titan", the main difficulty of the task was that part of the civilian population remained in the villages. Care had to be taken not to injure any of them during the battle. The offensive began from the village of Petrushky and the Russians were forced to withdraw from Dmytrivka towards the village of Zabuchchya.

"We crossed the Zhytomyr highway. A couple of shots were fired from tanks in our direction. When we entered Dmytrivka, we made them leave the village. That is, we didn't enter the active phase of the battle with them. When they were leaving Dmytrivka, there was already an active phase of the battle, "Titan explains.





According to intelligence, the occupiers had 21 units of heavy equipment, infantry fighting vehicles, and tanks. 8 tanks, infantry of the Armed Forces, and a group of special forces the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine came from our side.

"They lost - 9 units of heavy equipment, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, and up to 50 infantrymen… They all retreated. But the bulk was destroyed," - said the commander of the special intelligence unit.

"Titan" addressed the residents of the liberated villages with a warning about the early return to abandoned homes: "It is dangerous to be there now. Demining specialists are working now."

Read more: Kuleba called on mission of International Criminal Court to come to Bucha to gather evidence: Russia is worse than ISIS, death toll has already gone into hundreds