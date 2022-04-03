ENG
News WorldWar in Ukraine War
Russia's war against Ukraine is far from over - White House

Russia's war against Ukraine is still "far from over", despite Moscow's statement that they are retreating from Kyiv and surrounding areas.

This was stated by Chief of Staff of the White House Ron Klein, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to ABC News.

"There is a lot of evidence that Putin is simply withdrawing his troops from the north of the country to send them to the east of the country to resume fighting there," he said.

"Ukrainians are winning the war around Kyiv and in the northern part of the country. And this is a huge contribution to their battles and to the support given to them by our NATO allies. We send weapons to Ukraine almost every day," Klein added.

Read more: 410 bodies of civilians were taken out of liberated territory of Kyiv region, - Venediktova

