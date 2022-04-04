Russian propagandists go to ZNPP on story of "happy life"

Today, propagandists from Russia are to arrive at the Zaporizhia NPP to shoot a "picture" for Russian TV; nuclear scientists are required to comment on the "happy life".

NNEGC Energoatom reports about it in the official Telegram channel

"Today, a large number of propagandists from Russia (about 20) who pretend to be journalists are planned to arrive at the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The racists are going to shoot a video for RosTV with an allegedly calm and safe workflow. Punishers demand that our nuclear scientists provide <...> comments on a happy life under occupation ... ... ", the statement reads.

Atomists refuse to give such comments, Energoatom said.

It will be recalled that the Zaporizhzhya NPP and the city of Energodar have been under occupation by Russian military units since March 4. Apart from the military of the aggressor country, representatives of the Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom have been illegally staying at the Zaporizhzhya NPP site for a long time.