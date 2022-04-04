Russia is preparing to occupy Kharkiv, - Defense Ministry

The Russian occupiers are preparing an offensive to capture the city of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzyanik, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The main enemy's efforts are focused on preparing to resume offensive actions to encircle the United Forces grouping and capture the city of Kharkiv. Russia continues to use high-precision weapons to destroy critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

The enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops of the Western and Southern military districts in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational areas. It does this both by overturning troops from other military districts and by attracting units from the mobilization reserve," he noted.

The occupants are also setting up logistic supply routes for troop groups, creating ammunition, missiles and fuel and oil reserves, as well as preparing medical facilities to receive large numbers of wounded.

See more: As result of shelling of Kharkiv, 4 people were killed and 30 were injured, including children. PHOTO