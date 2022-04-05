Russian troops fired at Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster munitions

At night, two missiles with cluster mines flew into the Dnipropetrovsk region. One woman died.

The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional council Nikolay Lukashuk wrote about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Two more missiles with cluster mines flew into the territory of Velykomykhailivska OTG from Donetsk region. One woman died - she picked up a cluster mine," he wrote.

As reported, at night the enemy fired two missiles at the Synelnykivskyi district, which were shot down by our air defence forces. No one was injured.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.5 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 676 tanks, and 1,858 armored vehicles

Currently, there are no enemy troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region.