Russian troops fired at Dnipropetrovsk region with cluster munitions
At night, two missiles with cluster mines flew into the Dnipropetrovsk region. One woman died.
The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional council Nikolay Lukashuk wrote about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Two more missiles with cluster mines flew into the territory of Velykomykhailivska OTG from Donetsk region. One woman died - she picked up a cluster mine," he wrote.
As reported, at night the enemy fired two missiles at the Synelnykivskyi district, which were shot down by our air defence forces. No one was injured.
Currently, there are no enemy troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
