We will unmask "rats" in all authorities - Venedyktova

Under the procedural guidance of the Special Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense sphere of the Southern region, the head of one of the district prosecutor's offices of the Mykolayiv region was exposed and detained for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to Censor.NET tis was reported by the Office of the Attorney General

According to the investigation, the head of the district prosecutor's office, being a supporter of the "Russian world", systematically leaked information to the enemy about the number and location of prisoners of war of the Russian armed forces. He also reported on the results of the shelling of the Mykolaiv region, data on the dead servicemen and civilians and other information of interest to the occupiers. In return, he hoped to continue working for the prosecutor's office in the event of Russian occupation of the region.

"We have recorded that this prosecutor is ashamed to carry out the criminal tasks of the aggressor state. He hoped to continue working in the prosecutor's office in case the enemy captured the region, but forgot that such actions involve life imprisonment. His activities were stopped in time. to avoid more serious consequences, "Irina Venedyktova said.

The prosecutor was exposed by the Special prosecutor's office in the military and defense sphere of the Southern region with the assistance of the head of the Nikolaev regional prosecutor's office. The pre-trial investigation into the criminal proceedings is being carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"We will unmask "rats" to clean water in all authorities. We know all of you. Those who repaint and change their shoes on the fly will be punished." Russian peace "will not save", - said the Prosecutor General.

